Science Gallery Dublin brings its first national touring exhibition to Donegal

The Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny will host a very special exhibition that features the work of over 30 national and international artists, designers and scientists, as well as a newly commissioned work by Donegal based sound artist Ed Devane.

Plastic plays such an important role in modern life that to stop using it completely is not an option. It has changed our daily lives and our environment more than any other material.

The unsustainability of our relationship with plastic is well documented, but to stop using plastic is not an option. Its use has revolutionised industrial design, and more essentially, modern medicine relies on plastic so heavily that even the most basic medical procedures would be unimaginable without it.

The exhibition features many engaging and interactive exhibits and questions how we can utilise this wonderful, terrible material while changing our approach to it, so that it doesn't choke our oceans and ruin the planet.

PLASTIC opens to the public on Tuesday, August 25 and will run until Saturday, December 19.

The exhibition is free and suitable for all the family but booking is required. To book your guided tour visit www.regionalculturalcentre.com or ring (074) 912 9186.

PLASTIC was curated by Science Gallery Dublin at Trinity College, supported by Science Foundation Ireland. The Regional Cultural Centre is support by Donegal County Council and Arts Council Ireland.

Exhibit

As mentioned above local artist Ed Devane has been commissioned by Science Gallery Dublin to develop an exhibit that expresses the ubiquity of plastic and will see him work with the general public and young people, (online via Zoom) with the assistance of Foróige, Ireland’s leading youth organisation, over the coming weeks to create a piece of art PLASTIC SOUNDS that reflects how plastic surrounds us in our daily life, for better or worse.

PLASTIC SOUNDS is an interactive installation which immerses the listener in a soundscape of audio recordings crowdsourced from the public.

The exhibition viewer/listener/interactor has some autonomy over their use of the components of the installation: linger a while in front of one of the speaker modules, and the sound will loop continuously, walk past and the sound will be played briefly. Multiple visitors can in effect perform with the system to make a unique auditory experience.

The exhibit will be unveiled as part of Culture Night in September 2020.

“I’m particularly excited about working with youth members from Foróige and having them part of the exhibition. My piece is not designed to be prescriptive or preachy but rather present a diverse collection of timbres and tones, some pleasant, some jarring, the piece draws parallels between plastic's ubiquity and our conflicted relationship with it. I want to present that plastic is both good, bad and has a wide range of uses, said Mr Devane.

Get Involved

Information for the general public and youth members on how to get involved will be distributed through the Science Gallery Dublin’s social media channel and through Foróige.