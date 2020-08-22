Irish app helping local Donegal restaurants deliver during lockdown

An Irish app recently launched in Donegal has come to the rescue of local restaurants by helping them stay open during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Among the many takeaway businesses that have started using Gigable are big name brands such as Eddie Rockets, Apache Pizza and Abrakebabra. The app also allows many people to earn extra income in their spare time by doing shifts as delivery drivers.

‘Gigable’ is a ground-breaking new ‘gig economy’ app which connects restaurants with freelance delivery drivers. This has allowed many local restaurants that didn’t previously have a delivery service, quickly and easily launch food deliveries and keep their businesses afloat.

Founded by tech entrepreneur and former Defence Forces officer John Ryan, the online platform’s initial plan was to meet the needs of businesses in the hospitality and events sector for short-term shift work as required. As businesses adapt to the new Covid-19 world, the platform now seeks to recruit local drivers to meet the appetite for restaurant deliveries.

Commenting on the surging popularity of Gigable, John Ryan said: "We’re certainly hoping that more and more restaurants decide to go with Gigable. The second lockdown has been very hard for people in the Donegal region, especially for people worried about the future of their business and having to let staff go. Its great to be able to help people through this."

He added: "We feel very privileged to be helping many restaurants and takeaways provide a good delivery service. The app has been performing very well here, and its all down to how easy it is to use and how fair and transparent it is for both the restaurant and the delivery driver. One of the key advantages of Gigable is that restaurants keep total control of their delivery system, from their brand identity to ensuring that drivers are wearing branded clothing. You don’t get this with other platforms.’"

Gigable recently also signed a partnership with Revolut which facilitates and streamlines a direct system of payments between freelancers and businesses, saving time and hassle for both. In the final quarter of 2019, the company successfully raised a seed round of funding from Delta Partners, Enterprise Ireland and private investors. Gigable will be embarking on a second round of investment funding later this year.