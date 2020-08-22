Donegal presenters to feature in new BBC 2 discussion series

Two Donegal presenters will play a big role in An Focal Scoir, a studio discussion series on BBC Two Northern Ireland, which is back on Monday next, August 24 at 10pm.

The four-part series was produced by Below The Radar TV for BBC Gaeilge with funding from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund.

This programmes will analyse the economic, psychological and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, at both a local and global level.

The series is presented by Gortahork native, Maire Bhreathnach. She is joined each week by a panel of journalists and social commentators including Póilín Ní Chiaráin, Áine Ní Bhreisleáin, Eimear McGovern, Ciarán Ó Pronntaigh, Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh, Íte Ní Chionnaith and Gearóid Ó Muilleoir.

Seán Ó Baoill, from Loch an Iúir will also feature throughout the series as the roving reporter. His reports will offer analysis and views from the public on the various topics.

Discussions will address how the lockdown impacted our mental health, the devastating impact on business and economy, as well as the nursing home crisis. On location reports will offer analysis and views from the public on the various topics.

As schools begin to re-open, the first episode of ‘An Focal Scoir’, will discuss how the rapid spread of coronavirus has disrupted the life of every child throughout the world, and takes a look at what the future looks like for teachers, students and parents alike.

Antaine Ó Donnaile, series producer, said: "We are delighted to have been able to make this high quality studio-based series about current issues of critical importance to us all.

"It is a compelling series with the highest production values that will engage people of all ages and backgrounds."