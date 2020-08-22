Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Chambers Ireland calls on Donegal businesses to expect a hard Brexit and act accordingly

Develop strategies to trade through Covid-19

Chambers Ireland calls on Donegal businesses to expect a hard Brexit and act accordingly

Local businesses warned to be prepared for Brexit

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

With the seventh round of negotiations between Britain and the EU having broken up without an agreement being reached, Chambers Ireland state it is disappointed that a compromise has yet to be found.

It has also encouraged businesses here in Donegal to be ready for what lies ahead.

Businesses, both in Britain and in the EU, are already suffering significantly as a result of Covid-19. A hard Brexit will act as a hammer blow to many of those that are surviving on the margin at the moment.

The most likely outcome of the negotiations at this stage is that Britain’s transition period will end without a trade deal being in place.

Chambers Ireland calls on businesses to recognise the risks that Brexit presents to their operations and to take the necessary actions.

With so many cross-border transaction affecting this county, local businesses must be prepared.

Speaking earlier this week Chambers Ireland chief executive, Ian Talbot, said the latest round of negotiations broke up without the sides making the kind of progress a smooth transition would require.

"With each day that passes, the likelihood increases that Britain and the EU will be without a trading agreement come the new year. All the signs suggest that we are heading in that direction.

"While the day to day challenges that Covid-19 brings upon businesses make it hard for them to take the long view, it is important that all businesses consider the implications of a hard Brexit when they are developing their strategies to trade through Covid-19 over the next 6-12 months.

"We are no closer to a deal than we were in January. Neither side has made substantial compromises from their initial positions, the room for manoeuvre is reducing and the Global Economy’s trading environment has suffered the most significant shock ever.

"Businesses, large and small, throughout the island must act as though a deal will not be forthcoming. Businesses need to interrogate their supply chains to ensure that they are not over exposed to the disruption in trade that a no-deal Brexit presents.

"Firms that are supplied from, or through, Britain need to source alternative suppliers which can be swiftly introduced into their supply chains in the event of the logistical nightmare that a reversion to WTO rules inevitably presents.

"Those businesses that export to Britain must put in place contingency plans to mitigate the damage that the absence of a trade deal will do to their business, while those that export through Britain need to have conducted trial runs on alternative routes to their markets which will avoid British ports.

There are only jut over 130 days until the transition period ends and Britain’s status as a Third Country becomes a fait accompli. At this late stage, after over four years of British intransigence and improvisation, a no deal Brexit is the most probable outcome. Businesses need to act accordingly," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie