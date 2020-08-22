Donegal village seeks new volunteers for its Meals-on-Wheels service

Creeslough Community Day Centre urgently need volunteers to deliver its Meals-on-Wheels service.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions the centre has been closed to daily attendees. An extended Meals-on-Wheels service has been operating since closure.

Previously up to 12 meals were being delivered daily however, this is up to 34 plus with the extended delivery.



"We are much obliged to St Michael's GAA volunteers who stepped in to substitute for our regular volunteers at the onset of Covid-19. Many of these St. Michael's volunteers are still delivering but also some are returning to regular work.

"We hope that many of our regular volunteers will return but we also need new volunteers due to the extended nature of the service.

"All of our Meals-on-Wheels recipients are in the more vulnerable (Covid-19) bracket so many precautions have been put in train such as mask wearing, hand sanitisation, social distancing, minimal contact, etc," said a spokesperson.

If you are in a position to help please contact Sally Gallagher at (087) 1250015 or John F Friel at (087) 6682589. All assistance appreciated.