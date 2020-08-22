Donegal village seeks new volunteers for its Meals-on-Wheels service

Contact
Fancy helping out with the Meals-on-Wheels service in Creeslough?
Creeslough Community Day Centre urgently need volunteers to deliver its Meals-on-Wheels service.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions the centre has been closed to daily attendees. An extended Meals-on-Wheels service has been operating since closure.
Previously up to 12 meals were being delivered daily however, this is up to 34 plus with the extended delivery.
"We are much obliged to St Michael's GAA volunteers who stepped in to substitute for our regular volunteers at the onset of Covid-19. Many of these St. Michael's volunteers are still delivering but also some are returning to regular work.
"We hope that many of our regular volunteers will return but we also need new volunteers due to the extended nature of the service.
"All of our Meals-on-Wheels recipients are in the more vulnerable (Covid-19) bracket so many precautions have been put in train such as mask wearing, hand sanitisation, social distancing, minimal contact, etc," said a spokesperson.
If you are in a position to help please contact Sally Gallagher at (087) 1250015 or John F Friel at (087) 6682589. All assistance appreciated.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
AXA is to dramatically increase the value of the fund following incredible demand to its Community Hero campaign
New report provides an insight into the levels and forms of abuse experienced by women and children in homes and relationships across Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.