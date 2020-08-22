Contact

Donegal town adopts new approach to fundraising

Dungloe Tidy Towns committee are a resourceful bunch.

They are not going to let Covid-19 disrupt plans to help keep the Rosses capital from making progress in this annual competition.

"We have been successful over the past number of years in gaining points in the National Tidy Towns Competition going from 287 in 2016 to 312 in 2019.

"Last year we achieved runner-up in the National Sustainable Development Awards and were the National Winner in the Urban Challenge Awards.

"We would like to say thank you to all who have helped and supported us with our work, a spokesperson said.

Due to Covid-19 however the committee's lotto tickets cannot now be sold throughout the town so the committee has gone digital and now Dungloe Tidy Towns Lotto is now available online.

The draw takes place this Monday. August 24 and the jackpot is €1,050.

The committee would really appreciate your support and thank you to all who have already bought a ticket.

You can get:
3 Lines for 1 Draw is €5
1 Line for 5 Draws is €10.
1 Line for 11 Draws is €20. (1 Free Draw)
1 Line for 28 Draws is €50. (3 Free Draws)
1 Line for 52 Draws is €100. (7 Free Draws)

Why not help out and support their worthwhile effort.

You never know, you might 'clean-up' in the Tidy Towns draw!

