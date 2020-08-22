Donegal student wins prestigious T. K. Whitaker Prize

Contact
Award winner - Póilín Nic Géidigh
A Donegal woman has been honoured with a prestigious national award after excelling on a Masters degree course taken through the medium of Irish.
Póilín Nic Géidigh won a T. K. Whitaker Prize, a highly competitive award of the National University of Ireland.
However, the Gort an Choirce woman may have to delay spending the €1,000 prizemoney as her preference is to holiday anywhere hot!
Two Whitaker prizes, commemorating one of Ireland’s most distinguished public servants, are awarded each year to students who excel in degree courses at Masters level through the medium of Irish.
“I loved the MA,” said Póilín. “The practical elements were very hands-on and it was great to get placement experience in the media industry.
“Distance learning from Donegal allowed me to continue working in Donegal on different projects. I travelled to Galway once a month and my only regret is that I didn't get to spend more time in that wonderful city!”
Póilín now works with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Doire Beaga. She has previously been involved in television, broadcasting on TG4's young people's programming, “Cúla4 ar Scoil” and “Campa Cúla 4”. A big fan of movies and television, Póilín started out her career in media doing Netflix and TV reviews.
“The practice-based part of the MA was a real draw for me. It is ideal for anybody who might be apprehensive about undertaking postgraduate study and created a fantastic and well-rounded foundation for my career in media.”
Professor Breandán Mac Suibhne of NUI Galway said: “It is a richly deserved reward. I am absolutely delighted to see Póilín get national attention for her work.
“And I am delighted too for the faculty who direct our Irish-language media studies programme, which provides Irish-language speakers a pathway to employment in media and communications.”
