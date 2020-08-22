Taoiseach removes party whip from Senator Niall Blaney

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has removed the Fianna Fáil party whip from Donegal Senator Niall Blaney.

It follows Mr Blaney’s attendance at a controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event earlier this week.

He is one of three Fianna Fáil senators to have the party whip removed.

A party spokesperson confirmed Micheál Martin has also removed the party whip from Senators Paul Daly and Aidan Davitt.

Donegal senator Niall Blaney had apologised for his attendance at the social event which has led to the resignation of Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary.

The Oireachtas Golf Society event was held in Clifden, Co Galway on Wednesday.

Mr Calleary resigned after apologising for taking part in the event with 80 people which appears to have been in violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

New measures were announced by the Government on Tuesday to deal with an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, Mr Blaney said he is “sincerely sorry for this error in judgement”.

“Earlier in the week I attended the Oireachtas golf outing, given the updated public health advice I should not have attended the dinner,” he said in the statement.

“I am sincerely sorry for this error in judgement and apologise unreservedly. I am very conscious of the enormous effort by people to battle this virus and keep everyone safe. My attendance was therefore wrong and I apologise.”