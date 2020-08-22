National title for Donegal athlete

Brendan O'Donnell is national senior hammer champion after a sensational victory at the National Senior Track and Field Championships in Santry today.

A throw of 64.62m in the fourth round propelled the Lifford Strabane AC athlete into the gold medal position, a position he would not relinquish and thus become the first Lifford Strabane AC athlete to win a national senior title since Sharon Foley Gallen back in the 1990s.

The winning throw of 64.62m was the furthest ever throw by a Donegal man and added over four metres to his previous best.

An incredibly proud day for Brendan, his family and the club.