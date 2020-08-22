National title for Donegal athlete

Contact
National senior hammer champion, Brendan O'Donnell from Lifford A.C.
Brendan O'Donnell is national senior hammer champion after a sensational victory at the National Senior Track and Field Championships in Santry today.
A throw of 64.62m in the fourth round propelled the Lifford Strabane AC athlete into the gold medal position, a position he would not relinquish and thus become the first Lifford Strabane AC athlete to win a national senior title since Sharon Foley Gallen back in the 1990s.
The winning throw of 64.62m was the furthest ever throw by a Donegal man and added over four metres to his previous best.
An incredibly proud day for Brendan, his family and the club.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.