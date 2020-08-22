Anger at omission of Donegal community hospitals from latest funding

The chairman of the Friends of Lifford Hospital group has challenged the HSE to explain why their east Donegal facility continues to be ignored.

John Quinn said their group has been campaigning for the best part of 25 years to have the Lifford hospital put on a par with the community hospitals in the county but, he claimed, they've met with nothing but resistance.

“Lifford hospital is again being neglected. We don't begrudge Ballyshannon its progress but no funds have been made available to improve our facility yet money is being spent on the Rock hospital in Ballyshannon, to temporarily move patients from the Sheil Hospital for an 80-bed build there.

“The money being spent on the temporary improvements to the Rock Hospital could have gone a long way towards permanent improvements to our Lifford Hospital,” he said.

Friends of Lifford Hospital continue to campaign for the upgrading of the local facility

Mr Quinn also voiced disappointment with the lack of action on the part of the local TDs and Oireachtas members.

“The announcement of such a major development around 6pm on a Friday evening makes me wonder if they want to slip this under the radar. We feel they have been using the Covid-19 pandemic to resist any contact with us about the Lifford situation or indeed the ongoing situation at St Joseph's Hospital in Stranorlar.

“The people of east Donegal feel let down and betrayed. These two hospitals have been used to take up the slack generated by the Covid-19 situation and have proved themselves capable. To continue to shun proposals or develop plans to improve or refurbish them is just sticking the two fingers up to the people here and that's not fair.

“The people here deserve answers, deserve to be acknowledged for the good work done in these facilities for years.

“As I said, where are our TDs? It's time for them to stand up and be counted. The people have a right to know what is happening,” he said