Missing 11-year-old found safe

Mary Kate Crumlish has been found safe.
A plea to help find a missing 11-year-old Derry girl has been stood down.
There was a fear she might have crossed the border into Donegal.
Earlier today they issued an appeal saying they had become becomingly increasingly concerned for her whereabouts.
They said she was reported as missing from the Clon Elagh area of the city this morning, just before 11am and last seen at approximately 1.30am wearing pyjamas and white/pink trainers.
The PSNI has just released the following update bringing the matter to an end.
"We are no longing asking the public for assistance in relation to 11-year-old Mary Kate Crumlish. She has been found safe. We thank the public for their assistance."
