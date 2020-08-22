One new case of Covid-19 in Donegal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that two people with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,777* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight last night, Friday August 21, the HPSC has been notified of 156 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 27,908** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

One extra case has been discovered in Donegal bringing the total to 511

Of the cases notified today;

- 81 are men / 75 are women

- 71% are under 45 years of age

- 68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 15 cases have been identified as community transmission

- 55 in Dublin, 36 in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health said: “This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than six visitors, from no more than three households, to your home.

"It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”