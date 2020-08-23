DONEGAL WEATHER - See what's in store for the coming days

The muggy, unsettled weather is set to continue, with bright and sunny spells mixed with heavy downpours.

Sunday will get off to a wet start with some heavy bursts of rain expected. It will clear to brighter sunshine with temperatures of around 15ºC in light, variable breezes.

Monday will be very much a mixed bag of sunshine and showers with temperatures of up to 17ºC in light, variable breezes.

Persistent showers and strong, variable winds on Tuesday will lower the temperatures to around 12ºC to 14ºC and lead to a risk of localised flooding.

The weather looks set to improve slightly on Wednesday but will remain somewhat unsettled through the later part of the week.