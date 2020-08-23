Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

'Adjustments' to Junior and Leaving Cert 2021 announced for students from Donegal and around the country

The adjustments allow for disruption to learning time due to Covid-19

Adjustments to Junior and Leaving Cert 2021 published

Donegal's Junior and Leaving Cert 2021 students will face an adjusted exam format

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Documents have been published that set out important updates for second level students entering Third and Sixth Year.

The documentation includes adjustments designed to take into account the disruption of learning experienced in the 2019/2020 academic year. It also allows for the fact that further disruption and loss of learning could take place in the coming year.

According to a government statement: “The most appropriate way to reflect and take account of the challenges for students that have occurred in 2019/20 and may occur in 2020/21 is to incorporate adjustments to the certificate examinations in 2021. 

“The adjustments put in place will play to student strengths by leaving intact the familiar overall structure of the examinations while incorporating additional choice. 

“The assessment arrangements provide clarity, certainty and reassurance to students, their parents/guardians, teachers and schools in advance of the start of the 2020/2021 school year.”

The detailed document outlining the adjustments for each subject can be found by clicking here 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

A new stage is now set

Manager Conor Malone applies the new social distancing measures at the Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey

News

A new stage is now set

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie