Gardaí seize 32 dogs believed to have been stolen

Gardaí have seized 32 dogs that are believed to be stolen.

It has not yet been established where the dogs were from, but there have been numerous reports of stolen dogs across the country, with much concern about dog theft here in Donegal.

The seizure followed searches at Stockhole, Cloghran, Swords on Saturday at approximately 1pm.



Gardaí had received a call in relation to unusual activity in the area. As a result of further enquiries at the location, Gardaí sought a Section 48 search warrant which was executed by a number of Gardaí attached to Swords and Malahide Garda stations. Two Dog Wardens assisted Gardaí in the search.



A Garda spokesperson said: "A total of 32 dogs were seized from the property consisting of three Chihuahuas, four Pugs, one Jack Russell and 24 Dachshunds. The Dog Wardens confirmed that the estimated monetary value of all the dogs would be in excess of €120,000.



"All the dogs were removed to Ashtown Pound where they are currently being cared for and the owners of the dogs are due to be verified via their microchips where further enquiries will be carried out."

