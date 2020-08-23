Outrage at councillor in quarantine in Donegal holiday home after returning from foreign holiday

A Monaghan councillor is quarantining at her Donegal holiday home having returned from a trip to Lanzarote which is not on the government’s green list.

Monaghan radio station Northern Sounds is reporting that Cllr Cathy Bennett (SF) confirmed to the station that she and her family are adhering to government guidelines. According to Northern Sound news, Cllr Bennett said she took the holiday because it wasn’t possible to secure a refund from the airline.

Because Lanzarote is not on the government’s travel Green List, a 14-day period of restricted movement is required upon return to Ireland.

The former Cathaoirleach of Monaghan MD said she was spending the period in her holiday home in Rossnowlagh where she walks the beach daily.

There has been ongoing concern in Donegal’s tourist hotspots - in particular, Rossnowlagh - about the huge number of visitors since the coronavirus crisis began.

Furthermore, international travel is supposed to be for essential reasons only under current guidelines.

The councillor’s actions have led to much anger and criticism in Donegal as well as in her own county of Monaghan, and indeed right across the country.