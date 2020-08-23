Fresh weather warning issued for Donegal with 'intense' conditions on the way

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for rain.

The national forecaster said: "Intense rainfall is expected at times Monday night and on Tuesday. Falls of 30 to 50mm are expected with surface flooding.

"This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also."

While the very high tides experienced over the last few days are dropping, they are still on the high side, adding to the risk of flooding in tidal sections of rivers along the coast.

The warning applies to Donegal, all of Connacht as well as Cork, Kerry and Waterford. It takes effect from midnight on Monday evening through to midnight on Tuesday evening.

A wind warning is in place in the southern part of the country on Tuesday.