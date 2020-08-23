NATIONAL NEWS: Gardaí issue nationwide appeal for help in tracing missing 13-year-old

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

James Murphy went missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin in the early hours of Sunday, August 23.

James is 13 years old. He is described as being 5' 8" in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slim build. It is believed that James was wearing a black hooded jumper and black trousers at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on James’ whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.