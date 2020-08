COVID UPDATE: Good news for Donegal but cases on the rise nationally

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, nor are there any new cases in Donegal.

There has now been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,969 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases notified:

67% are under 45 years of age

23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

39 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said: “I know that at times we can all feel powerless against COVID-19. But we are not. Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.

"But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”