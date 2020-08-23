NATIONAL NEWS: Missing teenager has been found

Contact
Missing teenager James Murphy has been found safe and well
The 13-year-old boy who was the subject of a missing person alert has been found safe and well.
James Murphy from Dun Laoghaire was reported missing earlier today.
Gardaí have reported that the teenager has been located. They thanked media and the public for their assistance.
