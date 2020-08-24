LYIT awarded €171,000 to support the wellbeing and mental health of students

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to receive an allocation of €171,000 to support the wellbeing and mental health of students.



The allocation to LYIT is part of an overall nationwide financial package of €5 million announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD.



Welcoming the announcement, Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform, Charlie McConalogue, said the funding comes at a time of great urgency around student support and re-opening planning for the next academic year.



“For young people, the number one health issue at present are concerns and worries around their mental health. For many, isolation and the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded these concerns.”



The Donegal TD said that the funding will be used to recruit additional student counsellors and recruit additional psychologists.



It will also be used for the implementation of the Framework for Consent in Higher Education Institutions - Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions and for the implementation of the soon to be published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework.



“For students, the college experience has been different this year from ever before. They have had to adjust to remote learning and carry on their courses without face to face support from their college or their peers.



“I am sure that this announcement, alongside the recently announced allocation of €373,339 for LYIT to purchase laptops for third level students to assist with online and blended learning, will be a significant help to ease some of the worries that many students may have during these difficult times.”



Mr McConalogue said it has never been more important to support student counselling services, key mental health interventions and to provide a safe, respectful, supportive and positive environment in higher education institutions.



“The Higher Education Authority will be contacting higher education institutions in the coming week setting out individual allocations and the conditions attaching to the use of these funds in support of student services, student wellbeing and mental health, and I have no doubt that the allocation to Letterkenny IT will be warmly received and put to great use by the college,” Minister of State McConalogue concluded.