Donegal TD says he is ready to take on agriculture role if asked

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has said he would be willing to take on the role of minister for Agriculture if he was asked by the Taoiseach.

Dara Callearyresigned as the agriculture minister on Friday after apologising for his attendance at the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last Wednesday.

He was the second agriculture minister the government has lost in the space of just 54 days. Barry Cowen was dismissed from his post in July due to the controversy over a drink-driving conviction.

Mr McConalgue is serving as the Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform. A former Fianna Fáil spokesman on agriculture who is from a farming background, he is once again being linked to the vacant post.

The taoiseach has taken on the portfolio until an appointment is made when the Dáil sits again. Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are expected to make a request to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl today to have the Dáil recalled early.

Mr McConalogue said he has had no conversations with Taoiseach Michaél Martin about the role.

“You can never presume anything in politics but I certainly would be willing to serve and take on that role if I was asked to be," he said.