Storm Francis to bring 'intense rainfall' to Donegal

A warning has been issued for heavy rain which could bring flash floods to Donegal.

Met Éireann has issued the status orange warning for intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis.

The warning updates a status yellow warning that was issued on Sunday.

The warning was issued at 11am on Monday and for Donegal and Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford and will be in place from 9pm on Monday until 5 pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann said the intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times on Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm. There will be higher values in mountainous areas. The most intense rainfall is expected to ease off in southern counties during Tuesday morning. Some flash flooding is likely and the rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.