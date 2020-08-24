Sad passing of retired Chief Superintendent

Contact
Sad passing of former Garda Chief Superintendent
The death has taken place at his late residence of retired Chief Superintendent of An Garda Shiochana Sean Ginty, Ard Mhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 3pm on Wednesday, August 26, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family and close friends only.
