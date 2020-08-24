Baby Livie must still go to US despite same treatment being delivered in Ireland

The family of baby Livie Mulhern who suffers from the life-limiting condition SMA Type 1 are devastated to discover that they must still travel to the US for treatment.

That is despite them learning that a number of children have been administered the same treatment - a gene therapy called Zolgensma - here in Ireland.

Livie's family say they approached the HSE and offered to pay for the treatment, but it looks like they still have no option but to travel to America.

They are bitterly disappointed at this news, as treatment in Ireland would mean they could avoid taking Livie to the US in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

