Baby Livie must still go to US despite same treatment being delivered in Ireland

Contact
Baby Livie in her #TeamLivie hoodie
The family of baby Livie Mulhern who suffers from the life-limiting condition SMA Type 1 are devastated to discover that they must still travel to the US for treatment.
That is despite them learning that a number of children have been administered the same treatment - a gene therapy called Zolgensma - here in Ireland.
Livie's family say they approached the HSE and offered to pay for the treatment, but it looks like they still have no option but to travel to America.
They are bitterly disappointed at this news, as treatment in Ireland would mean they could avoid taking Livie to the US in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The latest news and updates on Livie's story are available at A Better Life For Livie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal County Archives has announced that the Donegal Grand Jury Archive is now available to view freely online
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.