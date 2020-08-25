Storm Francis: Donegal escapes worst of rain so far as weather warning is updated

The status orange weather warning for Donegal has been updated.

Storm Francis brought heavy rain to the northwest overnight and the rainfall is set to continue during Tuesday.

The weather station at Finner Camp recorded 10.5mm of rain between 6pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday. But other parts of the country fared much worse with 53mm recorded at Valencia in Kerry and 45.2mm at Roche's Point in Cork.

The updated warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal is for further intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis. This combined with overnight accumulations will lead to some flash flooding, Met Éireann said.

The rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

The updated warning, issued on Tuesday morning, will be in place in til 6pm.