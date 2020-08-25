Dog left tied to a tyre on busy Donegal road

Contact
The poor dog on the roadside outside Muff
This dog was abandoned in the middle of the main road past Diver's Corner, Muff this evening.
It provoked outrage and disgust locally and an appeal went out to see if anyone saw anything suspicious, to contact the gardaí.
Fortunately we've been informed that the dog has been rescued and reunited with its owner so all's well that ends well.
However animal charities and activists are upset that a dog could be treated in such a cruel manner.
