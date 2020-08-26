Missing whale - Donegal people asked to keep an eye out on the shoreline

One of the group of Northern Bottlenose whales that died after live stranding at Rossnowlagh is still missing.

The exceptionally high tides last week carried two of the perished whales out to sea. One of them was found on nearby Murvagh beach on Friday. It was removed by Donegal County Council after being examined by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

The group are keen to locate the missing whale.

A spokesperson for Donegal IWDG is calling on people to report any sighting of the missing whale.

“If anyone comes across a large whale along the shore please get in contact with the IWDG or ourselves so we can get samples asap,” said the spokesperson in a social media post. “This will aid to find out: are they a family group? are they a group of juveniles and young adults who are part of the same population but not a family?”

The group can be contacted via Donegal IWDG on Facebook