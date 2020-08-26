Trawler on rocks on Donegal coast - Coast Guard is co-ordinating the operation

Contact
R118 involved in operation on Donegal coast
An operation co-ordinated by Malin Head Coast Guard is underway on the Donegal coast after a trawler was discovered washed up on rocks.
It is understood that a winchman was lowered from the R118 helicopter on to the vessel which was found to be empty.
It has not yet been established whether or not the vessel was unmanned when it drifted on to the rocks.
Updates to follow.
