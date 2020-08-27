Body found off Donegal coast after major search operation

Contact
A body was discovered off the Donegal coast last night following a major search operation.
Malin Head Coast Guard co-ordinated a search after a trawler was discovered washed up on rocks near Teelin in the south-west of the county.
The Coast Guard was alerted at around 8.30 last night.
It is understood that a winchman was lowered from the R118 helicopter on to a vessel which was found to be empty.
Later at 11.15pm, a body was brought ashore at Killybegs.
The Sligo-based helicopter R118, Killybegs Coast Guard, and RNLI units from Arranmore and Bundoran were involved in search.
The man's body was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem.
