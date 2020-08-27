Specsavers Donegal Town raise over €1,000 to support Baby Livie

Specsavers Donegal Town heard about little Olivia Mulhern who has Donegal roots and set out a fundraising campaign to help pay for her treatment.

Olivia was diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic neuromuscular condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 1 which requires rare and expensive treatment in the US. Olivia’s parents have been fundraising towards a goal of €2 million and Specsavers Donegal have raised €1,125 towards that goal.

Olivia’s condition, SMA, is caused by a gene deletion which results in the deterioration of the nerve cells connecting the brain and spinal cord to her body’s muscles.

Unfortunately, there is no cure, but with enough funds, improvement of Olivia’s young life can be made through treatment in the US.

At a little over €2 million, the family’s only way of affording the life changing treatment is through public donations and fundraising efforts.

The complex treatment is only available to children under the age of two, meaning that Olivia’s family are working against the clock to reach their fundraising goals. To date, the family have managed to raise almost half of their goal by setting up a charity called ‘A Better Life for Livie.’

In an effort to help Olivia and her family, the team at Specsavers Donegal Town pledged to donate fees raised from their new hospital grade OCT scans for one week.

Along with the OCT fees, staff members collected bucket donations in-store throughout the course of the week. Overall, the store raised €1,125 for Olivia and a cheque was presented to her grandfather, Martin Mulhern, in-store on the 8th August.



Specsavers Donegal Town store director, Eddie Dolan, said: ‘We were delighted to help raise funds for Olivia and her family to support them in reaching their goal.

Having young children myself, Olvia’s story hit home with me and I wanted to help in any way that I could. We hope that Olivia’s family reach their goal and that Olvia gets the treatment she needs.’

For anyone who may be interested in learning more about Olivia’s story, a GoFundMe page has been set up where donations can be made to help the Mulhern’s reach their fundraising goal.

Visit www.gofundme. com/f/a-better-life-for-livie for more information.

