Donegal farmers should apply for €50 m fund for beef finishers

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden is encouraging Donegal farmers to apply for the Beef Finisher payment scheme without delay.

IFA has created a dedicated step-by-step guide: https://www.ifa.ie/sectors/cattle/beef-finisher-payment-scheme-how-to-apply/ for farmers who wish to apply for the scheme.

The Department of Agriculture opened the scheme today, and it will close on Wednesday, September 9.

Full details are available here: https://www.ifa.ie/sectors/cattle/beef-finisher-scheme/

Brendan Golden said it's crucial that the money gets out to farmers as soon as possible and that the full €50m is spent.

"There should be a provision to increase the payment per animal if there is any under spend or to bring exported animals which are currently excluded. We cannot leave any of the money behind," he said.

"The scheme will apply to farmers who had cattle slaughtered between February 1 and June 12. It's expected the payment will be in the region of €100 per head. This will be a significant boost for the Autumn cattle trade," he said.

€50m had been announced in June in recognition of the difficulties that beef finishers had endured because of Brexit and Covid-19 disruption.

Donegal IFA livestock officer, Frank McClean, says that the scheme is an excellent result from the hard work put in by IFA lobbying efforts.

“Here in Donegal and indeed across the country, IFA were persistent in their efforts to lobby local politicians for a scheme to compensate beef farmers for their losses incurred since the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Not only did we secure a scheme but by pressuring the Government we got them to amend the payment rate to our requested €100 per finished animal. This is a great result IFA has achieved for Irish beef farmers.

"The payment will be critical for farmers in Donegal who incurred losses, especially at this crucial time as we head into the busy time of buying and selling weanlings in the months ahead,” he said.

If farmers have any queries in relation to the scheme, they can visit our dedicated hub or contact Anna Daly on annadaly@ifa.ie or by calling (01) 4260340.

Alternatively, Donegal IFA Regional Executive Turlough Slaney can be contacted at the Donegal IFA Office on (074) 9145658 or (087) 3448604.