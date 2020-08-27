Man who died in overnight fishing tragedy off the coast of Donegal named locally

Contact
The man who died in an overnight fishing tragedy off the coast of Donegal has been named locally as James 'Dearg' Byrne, from Cashel, Kilcar.
Mr Byrne was understood to be aged in his 70's.
The Coast Guard was initially alerted at 8.30pm to a boat on the rocks in Donegal Bay. It was believed a person was missing from the vessel.
A co-ordinared operation was undertaken by Arranmore and Bundoran RNLI, as well as members of the Coast Guard in Killybegs and Sligo.
A body was recovered from the water near Teelin shortly after 11pm
The late Mr Byrne’s remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, this afternoon to arrive at his home at 6pm this evening, Thursday, August 27.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.