Hollywood comes to Donegal

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta who appear in the film Grease which will be on show in Rathmullan tonight at 9pm

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

All roads lead to Ray Community Centre Rathmullan tonight Friday and tomorrow night, Saturday, August 28 and 29 for a unique outdoor Drive- in cinema experience.

The organisers say they will be safely following all Government guidelines where everyone is safe in the comfort of their cars.

"All families deserve and thrive one last fun family chill out trip to the movies! And where better to spend it than Ray at one of our classic movies. There's no show like a Ray show.

"From the comfort of your cars we will be selling all the combos just like at the cinema and much more like burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, sweets all with drinks etc," a spokesperson said.

They kick of Friday at 9pm with the classic Grease. Saturday daytime family shows will be at 4pm Toy Story and 6.45pm The Lion King.

The Saturday evening movie at 9pm is the ever popular The Greatest Showman.

He added: "We look forward to lots of families and friends from local and surrounding communities to come along and support us while we put on a great back to school bonanza of family entertainment in style.1 ticket per car at a steal of a price of €24.50 plus booking fee."


To book follow this link and select LETTERKENNY show
https://thebigdriveinn.com/tickets or you can pay at the gate on arrival
You can also call them on (086) 4519656 if you have other questions.

Ray is a 20 minute drive from Letterkenny and the Eircode is F92 CD70

