Donegal TD says hospital report highlights the need for changes

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pearse Doherty, has said that the report published yesterday following the review of the gynaecology service in Letterkenny University is a welcome step in working towards the changes that are needed in the treatment provided to women in the north-west.

Deputy Doherty said that the report highlights the need for immediate changes to the administration and provision of treatment in the hospital and the recommendations contained in the report must be implemented fully without delay.

He added he welcomed the publication of this report and wanted to commend the patients, families and campaigners who fought to secure the review in the first place.

“The review is a damning indictment of what was happening in the hospital. It found that the service provided to these patients was unsatisfactory.

"In all, 38 women in the past 10 years waited more than 100 days for a diagnosis or treatment. This is not acceptable, and it caused untold hardship and suffering for many patients, some of whom have since sadly passed away.

“The report goes on to state that all cases, in one form or another, were typified by delay. The reasons for which appear to be based on issues with triage, administrative practices, follow-up practices; all of which are said to be underpinned by ineffective communication.

Deputy Doherty insisted that the review is vitally important to ensure that failures of the past are identified and rectified so that they never happen again.

"It is right and proper that the hospital has apologised to the patients and the families affected”.

“All of the recommendations in the report as they relate to capacity, communication and self-assessments must be implemented now as a matter of urgency. I am glad to hear that the hospital management has committed to doing so.”

“As a Donegal TD, I want to say to the patients, families and campaigners that my colleague Padraig Mac Lochlainn TD and I will be in regular contact with the management of Letterkenny University Hospital to ensure that these recommendations are implemented and that this report does not simply end up sitting on a shelf.”