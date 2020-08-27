Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal TD says hospital report highlights the need for changes

Report on Review of Gynaecology Services at Letterkenny University Hospital

Donegal TD says hospital report highlights the need for changes

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pearse Doherty, has said that the report published yesterday following the review of the gynaecology service in Letterkenny University is a welcome step in working towards the changes that are needed in the treatment provided to women in the north-west.

Deputy Doherty said that the report highlights the need for immediate changes to the administration and provision of treatment in the hospital and the recommendations contained in the report must be implemented fully without delay.

He added he welcomed the publication of this report and wanted to commend the patients, families and campaigners who fought to secure the review in the first place.

“The review is a damning indictment of what was happening in the hospital. It found that the service provided to these patients was unsatisfactory.

"In all, 38 women in the past 10 years waited more than 100 days for a diagnosis or treatment. This is not acceptable, and it caused untold hardship and suffering for many patients, some of whom have since sadly passed away.

“The report goes on to state that all cases, in one form or another, were typified by delay. The reasons for which appear to be based on issues with triage, administrative practices, follow-up practices; all of which are said to be underpinned by ineffective communication.

Deputy Doherty insisted that the review is vitally important to ensure that failures of the past are identified and rectified so that they never happen again.

"It is right and proper that the hospital has apologised to the patients and the families affected”.

“All of the recommendations in the report as they relate to capacity, communication and self-assessments must be implemented now as a matter of urgency. I am glad to hear that the hospital management has committed to doing so.”

“As a Donegal TD, I want to say to the patients, families and campaigners that my colleague Padraig Mac Lochlainn TD and I will be in regular contact with the management of Letterkenny University Hospital to ensure that these recommendations are implemented and that this report does not simply end up sitting on a shelf.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie