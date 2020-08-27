Pubs that don't serve food likely to remain closed

Pubs that do not serve food are not expected to be allowed open next week, and will remain closed for now.

Pressure has been mounting for some time on the government to allow such pubs to open. However, the recent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country has meant that such a move would be unlikely.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the National Public Health Emergency Team considered the issue of pubs that do not serve food at its meeting today.

He said given the current epidemiological situation it did not feel it would be appropriate for them to open next week and the situation is being kept under review.