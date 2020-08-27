COVID-19: Slow growth of cases continues across the country

Contact
There have been 93 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported
There is no change in the figure relating to Covid-19 cases in Donegal, according to the latest statistics from National Public Health Emergency Team.
The number of Covid-19 cases in this county remains at 517 (as of midnight, Tuesday, August 25).
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday, 26 August, the HPSC has been notified of 93 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 28,453 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Dr. John Cuddihy, Director, Health Protection Surveillance Centre, HSE said: "We are identifying outbreaks in a number of different settings such as private homes, workplaces and social settings.
"Congregated settings are ideal environments for this disease to spread between people. We all must avoid such congregations if we are going to break the chains of transmission of the virus.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "We continue to see a slow growth of Covid-19 in Ireland.
"The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts.
