Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Mayor's term of office to be extended until further notice

The decision was taken due to the ongoing Covid- 19 pandemic

Mayor's term of office to be extended until further notice

Mayor of Donegal Town Pauric Kennedy will stay in the office until further notice

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Directors of Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG have decided to extend the term of Office of Donegal Town Mayor Pauric Kennedy until further notice.

This decision was taken due to Covid 19.

A spokesperson for Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Pauric for all his hard work to date and wish him well in his role as Mayor of Donegal Town and look forward to continuing to work with him."

Mr Kennedy is well known for his community work in Donegal Town. His many activities include Donegal Town Community Band, the St Patrick's Day Parade, Cycle Against Suicide, and many more. He is a popular mayor, known for his compassionate and hands-on approach and always the first to roll up his sleeves if there is work to be done.

The election for position of honorary mayor would have been due to take place this October.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Hollywood comes to Donegal

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta who appear in the film Grease which will be on show in Rathmullan tonight at 9pm

News

Hollywood comes to Donegal

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie