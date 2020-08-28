Mayor's term of office to be extended until further notice

The Directors of Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG have decided to extend the term of Office of Donegal Town Mayor Pauric Kennedy until further notice.

This decision was taken due to Covid 19.

A spokesperson for Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Pauric for all his hard work to date and wish him well in his role as Mayor of Donegal Town and look forward to continuing to work with him."

Mr Kennedy is well known for his community work in Donegal Town. His many activities include Donegal Town Community Band, the St Patrick's Day Parade, Cycle Against Suicide, and many more. He is a popular mayor, known for his compassionate and hands-on approach and always the first to roll up his sleeves if there is work to be done.

The election for position of honorary mayor would have been due to take place this October.