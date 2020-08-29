Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal gardaí warn parents of the dangers of labels which would identify their children as they make their return to school this week

'A young child will automatically think that anyone who knows their name is not a stranger' - gardaí

Donegal gardaí warn parents of the dangers of labels which would identify their children as they make their return to school this week

Donegal gardaí warn parents of labels which identify their children

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal gardaí have urged parents to ensure that their child's name is not visible on the outside of their school bag as they return to school this week. 

It is important to ensure that their child's name is not visible anywhere on their uniform as a young child will automatically think that anyone who knows their name is not a stranger, a garda spokesperson said. 

"There are so many choices out there from PPE cases and accessories, pencil-cases, keyrings and stickers personalised with children's names. If you have bought personalised items for a child, please ensure that the items will not be visible when the child is travelling to and from school. We wish all School staff and pupils a happy and safe School reopening," they said. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie