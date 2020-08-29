Donegal player was  one lucky star number short of winning the incredible €142 million EuroMillions jackpot

Someone who bought their EuroMillions ticket in Ballyshannon may be sipping champagne and kicking off their shoes this afternoon after it was revealed that the lotto player won almost €120,000.

EuroMillions players in south Donegal have this morning been asked to check their tickets after Friday night’s draw produced a Match 5 + Lucky Star winner of a cool €119,361.

The Donegal player matched five numbers and one lucky star number, meaning that they were one lucky star number (from 1-12) short of winning the incredible €142 million EuroMillions jackpot on offer.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Pearse O’Neill’s store in Bridge End in Ballyshannon on Thursday, August 27.



The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 07, 12, 16, 17, 31 and the Lucky Stars were 07 & 09.

Incredibly, this is the third big National Lottery win to hit Donegal in the space of a week. Last Saturday’s €2.4 million Lotto jackpot was sold at Harris’ service station in Convoy in east Donegal while just last Tuesday (25th August) another EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 was sold at Gallagher’s Foodstore in the Gaeltacht village of Derrybeg in Gweedore.

There was no winner of Friday night’s €142 million jackpot prize which now rolls to a mega €155 million on Tuesday (1st September). The jackpot has been rolling ever since a lucky online player in Dublin scooped the massive €49.5 million on Tuesday 21st July.

