Donegal player wins €57,263 after narrowly missing out on €2.5 m Lotto jackpot

Latest win caps an incredible week for Donegal lottery players

Donegal player wins €57,263 after narrowly missing out on €2.5 m Lotto jackpot

velyn Harris, owner of Harris’ Service Station in Convoy celebrates last week’s €2.4 million Lotto win with her daughter Chloe

Fresh from celebrating selling the €2.4 million Lotto jackpot win from last Saturday night, the Harris family who run the Gala/Applegreen Service station in Convoy are rejoicing once again after the National Lottery confirmed that another lucky Convoy player has won big on last night’s €2.5 million Lotto draw.  

The lucky player came to within one number of winning the jackpot prize, instead winning the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,263.

 While there were over 95,000 prize winners in Saturday night’s draw, there was no winner of the €2,492,225 Lotto jackpot, which rolls to an estimated €3 million for the next draw on Wednesday 2nd September.

 Speaking after the National Lottery confirmed the latest prize win in Donegal, Evelyn Harris, owner of the lucky Convoy Service Station said: “The whole family were sat in the sitting room when we got the call from the National Lottery on Saturday night and it’s fair to say that we are still in a state of absolute shock. We have been absolutely buzzing since we celebrated the €2.4 million during the week but to get a call a couple of days later to say that we’ve sold another winner really is overwhelming. It’s not the amount of the prize that is surprising but to sell a winning ticket so close to the last is just incredible. And this player was so close to hitting the jackpot again, within the space of a week. You really couldn’t make this up.”

 The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw are: 05, 09, 12, 30, 34, 39 and the bonus was 26.

 This latest win caps an incredible week for Donegal lottery players. Following last week’s €2.4 million Lotto jackpot win, another player in Ballybeg in north west Donegal won the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize last Tuesday while last Friday night another player in Ballyshannon almost won €119,361 after they narrowly missed out on the €142 million EuroMillions jackpot.

 Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2019 alone, €250 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. 

