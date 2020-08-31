The Ballybofey and Stranorlar flood relief scheme is progressing in terms of design and development

Donegal County Council and the Office of Public Works are progressing the design and development of the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Flood Relief Scheme, as announced by the Minister of State in November 2019.

Topographical surveys of watercourses, embankments, adjacent lands and property thresholds of residential and commercial premises (front and back door levels) are now required.

These works will capture the data needed to build an up to date computer model of the Scheme Area. The model will simulate flow scenarios in detail to define flood extent and depth. Model outputs will identify properties at risk from flooding and inform the design of necessary flood protection measures.

Murphy Surveys Ltd have been appointed to carry out survey works in Ballybofey and Stranorlar, starting September 7 for approximately 6 weeks.

Donegal County Council has obtained necessary health and safety statements from the surveyors demonstrating their safety protocols and procedures, particularly in relation to Covid-19.

Teams of no more than two people will survey the river channels from the bank side during their time in the area. They may require access to the front or rear of properties and gardens to record threshold or land levels.

Should you have any queries please contact the Flood Relief Schemes Unit in Donegal County Council through the contact centre on 074 9153900 or email floodreliefschemes@ donegalcoco.ie.

Donegal County Council thank the public in advance for their co-operation in this matter which will greatly assist in the design of the flood relief scheme.