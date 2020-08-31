Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

POLL RESULTS: Majority of Donegal people do not have confidence in government to lead us through Covid-19

See what DonegalvLive readers had to say in our recent poll

Donegal readers poll

See what our Donegal Live readers think about the current government

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Almost eight out of every ten people who took part in our readers poll on www.DonegalLive.ie said they had little or no faith in the government to guide us through the coronavirus.

Just under one in seven said they had confidence in the government, while around one in 17 said it was too soon to judge.

Our poll came in the wake of the now infamous Golf Society Oireachtas dinner and the recent restrictions that left people with more questions than answers.

We asked readers: “From #Golfgate to much head-scratching at the inconsistencies of the latest restrictions, the new government has not got off to a decisive start. 

“Do you trust this government to bring us safely through the uncertain waters of the Covid-19 pandemic?”

Poll Results

78% - I have little or no faith in this government to guide us through the coronavirus crisis

15% - I have confidence in the current government to do the right thing to keep us safe

6% - I'm not feeling completely confident but it is too soon to judge

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie