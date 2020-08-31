POLL RESULTS: Majority of Donegal people do not have confidence in government to lead us through Covid-19

Almost eight out of every ten people who took part in our readers poll on www.DonegalLive.ie said they had little or no faith in the government to guide us through the coronavirus.

Just under one in seven said they had confidence in the government, while around one in 17 said it was too soon to judge.

Our poll came in the wake of the now infamous Golf Society Oireachtas dinner and the recent restrictions that left people with more questions than answers.

We asked readers: “From #Golfgate to much head-scratching at the inconsistencies of the latest restrictions, the new government has not got off to a decisive start.

“Do you trust this government to bring us safely through the uncertain waters of the Covid-19 pandemic?”

Poll Results

78% - I have little or no faith in this government to guide us through the coronavirus crisis

15% - I have confidence in the current government to do the right thing to keep us safe

6% - I'm not feeling completely confident but it is too soon to judge