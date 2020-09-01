Contact

Lottery Good Causes Fund supported over 270 community projects in Donegal in 2018 and 2019

Latest statistics highlight impact of National Lottery on local communities

Bundoran based Liquid Therapy, one of the organisations to benefit from the National Lottery Good Causes Fund

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Data revealed by the National Lottery has shown how it continues makes a big impact on towns and communities right across Ireland, including Co Donegal.

The study found that over 270 Good Causes projects were supported in Donegal in 2018 and 2019.

Approximately 91% of revenue generated by the National Lottery goes back into the community through prize winnings, funding for Good Causes and retailer commissions.

Speaking on these figures, Nikki Gallagher, head of corporate affairs at the National Lottery, said: “With an average of 44,000 people in Donegal playing National Lottery games every week, a huge amount is raised for local community groups, projects and sports clubs each year.

While it has been a challenging year for such organisations, National Lottery players are responsible for supporting thousands of organisations and groups in towns and villages across Ireland in the areas of Irish language, arts, health and wellbeing, heritage, rural and community development, children and youth affairs and sport. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 goes directly to the Good Causes Fund.”

Over 270 Good Causes projects were supported in Donegal in 2018 and 2019, and on average, 4,000 clubs, groups and voluntary organisations are supported every year across Ireland.

One such organisation which has benefitted in the past from National Lottery funding in Co Donegal is the Bundoran based Liquid Therapy.

Liquid Therapy provides one to one support for young people who want to experience surfing but are unable to participate in mainstream opportunities due to various physical, emotional, behavioural or intellectual conditions.

A grant from the National Lottery Good Causes fund went towards the purchase of specialised larger surf boards with handles which enable more than one person to be on the board at a time. Liquid Therapy was also awarded the accolade of National Lottery Good Cause of the Year in 2019.

