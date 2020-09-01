Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Jobs stimulus funding for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation measures

Money will go towards making infrastructure more resilient in the longer term

Jobs stimulus funding for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation measures

The announcements are part of an overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of our transport infrastructure.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The inclusion of a number of Donegal projects in grant allocations for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation measures, under the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus Plan has been welcomed by Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform, Charlie McConalogue.

“The announcements are part of an overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of our transport infrastructure.

"Money is being allocated to local authorities for active travel projects and for climate change adaptation measures," he said.

He added the Active Travel grant scheme will see communities benefiting from improved and more accessible and safer walking and cycling infrastructure.

“Slow zones are used in housing estate areas where there is a high level of vulnerable road users and their needs are deemed to take precedence over those of motorists. The ultimate goal of a ‘slow zone’ is to lower the incidence and severity of crashes and to enhance quality of life.”

“The Climate Change Adaptation grant will help the local authority in Donegal take steps towards making infrastructure more resilient in the longer term and means work can commence on a long-awaited replacement and repair of the sea wall at Rathmullan.”

Minister of State McConalogue added that other projects being funded by the national scheme include improvement of crossing facilities in towns and villages across the country including raised surfaces, zebra crossings and signalised crossings.

Preventative drainage works on roads across the country, as well as altering the level of roads to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequencies are also included among the projects.

“These projects will be implemented this year and I have no doubt that they will bring welcome improvements to the existing infrastructure we have in Donegal,” added the minister.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie