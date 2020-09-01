Top Donegal chef says cooking at home has never been as important as it is right now

As part of Healthy Ireland at your Library, Donegal Library Service has just announced that Chef Brian McDermott will be hosting two masterclass cookery videos on its Facebook page on Saturday week, September 12.

The first recipe will be a Chicken Stir Fry and this will be aired at 11am. The second recipe will be a Wild Atlantic Way Fish Pie and this will be aired at 11.15am.

Copies of each recipe will be available for you to print from home

Brian previously held a cookery demonstration in Central Library in Letterkenny and is sure to provide some great tips on how to cook some of your favourite dishes.

"I am honoured to be partnering with Donegal Library Service for these two video recipes focusing on wholesome healthy and affordable recipes.

"Cooking at home has never been as important as it is right now as we all strive to ensure we look after each other and for me food is the catalyst to a healthy and happy home.



“We all want to ensure our families eat better for less money and this can be achieved through meal planning, less processed foods and letting cooking be a joy not a chore.

"Cooking is about allowing the time and involving the whole family where possible. I’ve always been taught by my mother that many a worry is relieved at the kitchen with home cooked food and it is only as I got older I appreciated what she meant and it’s so true.

"The resources to help us, available through Donegal Library Services and the Healthy Ireland at your Library programme, are amazing and I encourage you to avail of what’s on offer," he said.

Healthy Ireland at your Library is a national programme being funded by the Department of Health. Libraries in Donegal have access to over 120 books on the key topics of healthy eating, physical activity and mental health for both adults and children.

In addition, we have access to eBooks and regularly run health events in libraries.

For more information see our what’s on calendar at www.donegallibrary.ie or www.healthyireland.ie