217 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Tuesday.
There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday, August 31, the HPSC has been notified of 217 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 29,025* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 103 are men / 113 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- 51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 19 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 103 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Clare, 5 in Louth and the remaining 30 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.
"However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns.
“Please continue to reduce your social contacts so that the virus does not get the opportunity to spread further,” he said.
