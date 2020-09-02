Gardaí appealing for information after fatal road accident in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí at Milford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision involving two cars in Co Donegal.
At approximately 9.30pm last night (Tuesday) Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a two car collision on the N56 at Creeslough.
A passenger in one of the cars, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The driver and a second passenger in the car, both male and in their 20s, were removed by ambulance to Hospital in Letterkenny. The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road at the crash site is closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place. The local Coroner has been notified of the incident.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at the time to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to Milford Garda Station 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
