Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue to be named as new Minister for Agriculture

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue will be nominated as the new Minister for Agriculture in the Dáil this afternoon.

The Fianna Fail TD will succeed Dara Calleary, who resigned last month over his attendance at the Oirecahtas golf society dinner.

James Browne will succeed Mr McConalogue as Minister of State at Department of Justice

Minister McConalogue has previously been Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesperson.