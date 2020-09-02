Contact

Charlie McConalogue to be new agriculture minister

The Donegal TD has been linked with the position since the post became vacant in July

Budget should include financial aid for farmers in light of Brexit - Charlie McConalogue

Charlie McConalogue is to replace Dara Calleary as agriculture minister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue is to be nominated as the new Minister for Agriculture in the Dáil this afternoon.

He is to replace Dara Calleary who resigned after apologising for his attendance at the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last month.

The appointment is to be announced later on Wednesday.

The Donegal TD,  a former Fianna Fáil spokesman on agriculture who is from a farming background, has been linked with the position since the post became vacant.

The Carndonagh man will be the third agriculture minister the government has had.

Dara Calleary’s predecessor Barry Cowen was dismissed from the post in July due to the controversy over a drink-driving conviction.

Charlie McConalgue was born in 1977 and educated at Carndonagh Community School and UCD where he studied economics, politics and history. He developed an interest in politics at UCD and subsequently worked at Fianna Fáil headquarters.

After spending time working in Australia he returned home to work on the family farm. He was elected to  Donegal County Council in 2009 and elected as a TD for Donegal North East in 2011. He was reelected in 2016 in the five-seat Donegal contingency and again in February this year. He was appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform in July.

